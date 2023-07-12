Left Menu

Disabled Jordanian girl treated at Israel’s Rambam Hospital

Amal (name changed to protect her identity), a seven-year-old girl from Amman in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, was treated at Rambam Health Care Campus (Rambam) in Haifa, Israel, for a congenital orthopedic deformity

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI/TPS): Amal (name changed to protect her identity), a seven-year-old girl from Amman in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, was treated at Rambam Health Care Campus (Rambam) in Haifa, Israel, for a congenital orthopaedic deformity. She was born with a dislocated hip. It left her with a severe limp and one leg markedly shorter than the other. Even after multiple surgeries, Amal was in constant pain that affected every aspect of her life.

It took many months to arrange for Amal's arrival in Israel and her surgery at Rambam. Finally, a few days ago, Professor Eidelman director of the Pediatric Orthopedics Unit in the Ruth Rappaport Children's Hospital at Rambam and his multidisciplinary team performed the complex procedure of lengthening her thigh bone (femur). "Amal's surgery was challenging, but we were successful, and it ended well," Eidelman said. "We repaired her femur with a plate, screws, and an implant. Following the surgery, we immediately noticed an improvement in her condition. She can now walk again, has less pain, and is able to enjoy her life. Amal is calm and her parents are delighted. After being discharged, the family returned to Jordan, and in six weeks, Amal will return to Israel for a follow-up visit at Rambam. I am very optimistic."

The Pediatric Orthopedics Unit at the Ruth Rappaport Children's Hospital at Rambam is the only centre in Northern Israel treating disorders of the musculoskeletal system in children. The hospital specializes in skeletal trauma, deformities, limb elongation, clubfoot, and early detection and treatment of congenital dislocated hips. (ANI/TPS)

