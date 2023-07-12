FM Cohen says ‘New Page’ opened in relations with Serbia

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister completed what he described as an "important" visit to Serbia saying that it opened a "new page" in Israel's relations with the country. While their Cohen met with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and the Speaker of its Parliament Vladimir Orlic.

"We agreed that after years of stagnation in relations between the countries, we will work to expand cooperation between Israel and Serbia," said Cohen. "This will contribute to the interests of both nations, and will strengthen Israel's position in the Balkans," he added. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)