Left Menu

Taliban shuts down teacher training centres in Afghanistan 

More than 4,000 academics employed by Teacher Training Centres across the nation, according to the centres' instructors, face an uncertain future.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:14 IST
Taliban shuts down teacher training centres in Afghanistan 
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban has shut down "Teacher Training Centers" in Afghanistan,  TOLOnews reported. The dissolution of "Teacher Training Centres" was confirmed by instructors who spoke with the Afghan news agency.

In a letter published six days ago, the Ministry of Education (MoE) stated that instructors and staff from Teacher Training Centres would be hired to fill open positions in schools, Darul-Ulooms, and seminaries. Notably, the centres were dissolved based on the decree outlined in the letter.

The instructors of the training centres that have been dissolved expressed their concerns and urged the Taliban to review its decision, TOLOnews reported. "In a letter, a special guideline, unfortunately, an educational entity, an administration of the Ministry of Education, a backbone of the society, has been demolished," said an instructor of Parwan Darul-Mualimeen, Hamid Ahmadzada.

More than 4,000 academics employed by Teacher Training Centres across the nation, according to the centres' instructors, face an uncertain future. In a separate statement, Zabiullah Hashimi, an instructor at the Teacher Training Center in Parwan said, "The Ministry of Education on one hand claims that the school teachers are not professionals and on the other hand, it separates 4,000 academic teachers from the education (sector)."

Criticising the Taliban's move, Farhad Ibrar, a university instructor said, "It is not wise that thousands of instructors lose their jobs and also we will face a shortage of teachers in the future." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023