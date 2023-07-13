Left Menu

Relatives of missing persons stage protest demonstration in Pakistan

Amid a rise in cases of enforced disappearances in the country, the relatives of missing persons staged a protest demonstration in Pakistan, Voicepk.net reported.

Relatives of missing persons stage protest demonstration in Pakistan
Amid a rise in cases of enforced disappearances in the country, the relatives of missing persons staged a protest demonstration in Pakistan, Voicepk.net reported. The protests took place on July 11, according to Pakistan's first digital media platform Voicepk.net. It resulted in heavy traffic between Quetta and Karachi.

Passenger coaches, trucks, and other vehicles were stranded. Taking to Twitter, Voicepk.net wrote, "Traffic between Quetta and Karachi came to a halt as the N-25 highway was blocked by the relatives of missing persons. Passenger coaches, trucks, and other vehicles were stranded."

Moreover, placards demanding the return of the missing were also held up by the protesters. They emphasised that the state should be in charge of finding the missing people and that they must be brought before the courts for a fair trial if they are charged with any crimes. "Protesters held up placards demanding the recovery of missing persons. They emphasized that the state should take responsibility for locating the missing individuals. If they are involved in any crime, they must be presented before the courts for a fair trial," Voicepk.net tweeted.

Enforced disappearances are used as a tool by Pakistani authorities to terrorize people who question the all-powerful Army or seek individual or social rights. Cases of enforced disappearances have been majorly recorded in the Balochistan and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces which host active separatist movements. (ANI)

