Joint Operations Command concludes 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 2' in Syria, Turkey

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 13 (ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the successful completion of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 2" in Syria and Turkey following the devastating earthquake that hit both countries on February 6 this year. Carried out under the guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this comprehensive operation spanned over five months and involved the collaborative efforts of various national institutions, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Emirates Red Crescent, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 stands as one of the most successful unified operations carried out by Emirati national institutions. The priorities were identified in coordination with the authorities in the affected countries, reflecting the UAE's prominent humanitarian approach to supporting the underprivileged. The operation resulted in the rescue of dozens of people from the rubble and the treatment of 13,463 people. In addition, a massive humanitarian airlift of 15,164 tons of aid was conducted, transporting 6,912 tons of emergency supplies, including tents, food, and medicine, on 260 flights.

Furthermore, 8,252 tons of humanitarian aid were transported using four cargo ships to deliver relief and reconstruction materials to the affected areas. The Joint Operations Command reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting Syria through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC). With the transfer of all tasks and activities to the ERC's dedicated team in the country, the construction of housing units in the first project has reached 30% completion. This project, consisting of 1,000 residential units, aims to provide secure shelter for those affected by the earthquake.

Simultaneously, progress is being made in contracting for the second project, which encompasses 500 residential units, a clinic, a mosque, and a commercial complex. The continuous provision of food and medical supplies, as well as psychological and social support, remains a top priority for the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)