Evacuations underway in Pakistan’s Punjab as Chenab river water enters 40 villages of Jhang district

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said evacuations have intensified as Chenab river water entered over 40 villages of the Jhang district, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Naqvi has expressed concern over the flooding situation in Jhang district. In Jhang, the Chenab River water has entered more than 40 villages, exacerbating the situation. Naqvi in a tweet posted helicopter footage of flooded lands that was reminiscent of the imagery that followed the catastrophic rains that left more than a third of the country under water last year.

The Meteorological Department of Pakistan has forecasted another spell of monsoon rains from July 13 (today) to 17 in the upper and central parts of the country. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has stated that the district administrations of Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, and Wazirabad had been placed on high alert in response to the flood situation.

The PDMA further confirmed that the necessary preparations to address the flooding in areas connected to the Chenab River had been successfully completed, as per Dawn. As per the PDMA, relief camps had been established in the Kasur district with a total of 11 camps accommodating 211 officers and personnel engaged in rescue operations.

In Pakistan's Bahawalnagar district, 26 rescue and relief camps have been set up, with 578 officers and personnel assigned to duty. In Pakpattan district, 20 rescue and relief camps have been established, involving 220 personnel. Additionally, Wazirabad and Okara districts have 12 camps each. According to Dawn, the PDMA also reported that Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed was "closely monitoring the situation across all districts", with an appropriate increase in the number of personnel involved to address the challenges effectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)