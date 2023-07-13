Left Menu

Evacuations underway in Pakistan’s Punjab as Chenab river water enters 40 villages of Jhang district

Naqvi in a tweet posted helicopter footage of flooded lands that was reminiscent of the imagery that followed the catastrophic rains that left more than a third of the country under water last year.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:42 IST
Evacuations underway in Pakistan’s Punjab as Chenab river water enters 40 villages of Jhang district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said evacuations have intensified as Chenab river water entered over 40 villages of the Jhang district, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Naqvi has expressed concern over the flooding situation in Jhang district. In Jhang, the Chenab River water has entered more than 40 villages, exacerbating the situation. Naqvi in a tweet posted helicopter footage of flooded lands that was reminiscent of the imagery that followed the catastrophic rains that left more than a third of the country under water last year.

The Meteorological Department of Pakistan has forecasted another spell of monsoon rains from July 13 (today) to 17 in the upper and central parts of the country. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has stated that the district administrations of Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, and Wazirabad had been placed on high alert in response to the flood situation.

The PDMA further confirmed that the necessary preparations to address the flooding in areas connected to the Chenab River had been successfully completed, as per Dawn. As per the PDMA, relief camps had been established in the Kasur district with a total of 11 camps accommodating 211 officers and personnel engaged in rescue operations.

In Pakistan's Bahawalnagar district,  26 rescue and relief camps have been set up, with 578 officers and personnel assigned to duty. In Pakpattan district, 20 rescue and relief camps have been established, involving 220 personnel. Additionally, Wazirabad and Okara districts have 12 camps each. According to Dawn, the PDMA also reported that Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed was "closely monitoring the situation across all districts", with an appropriate increase in the number of personnel involved to address the challenges effectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023