Dutch Committee recieves over Euro 5.7 million from EU to help Afghan families

The European Union has provided over 5.7 million euros to the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan to help them improve the lives of 3,50,000 Afghan families, according to Tolo News. The EU in Afghanistan said in a statement that the European Union provided more than 5.7 million euros in livelihood support to the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan.

They added that this will further help to improve food security, strengthen community resilience and support rural communities in transitioning from aid dependency towards self-sufficiency, reported Tolo News. Raffaella Lodice, EU Chargée d'Affaires to Afghanistan added, "We ensure that 350,000 households will be more food secure and less dependent on international aid assistance."

Last month, EU has delivered nearly 100 tons of medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. According to the livestock farmers, droughts and economic problems are the most important challenges faced by them.

"We bought it 5 and 6,000 Afghani and now we sold it for 3,000 Afghani, it is a drought, there is no straw, there is no grass," said Abdul Shokor, a livestock breeder. Ezatullah, a farmer said, "There is nothing in the plain, and we have nothing to give to the animals. That's why we bring the animals to the market to sell."

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock said that farmers and ranchers in Afghanistan need more help, according to Tolo News. "Our farmers can raise livestock well. The same money that the EU has contributed is a good opportunity in the livestock sector, said Merwis Hajizada, deputy of the Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock," he said.

Whereas, the Ministry of the Economic said that 46 foreign organizations have activities in the agriculture sector in the country, reported Tolo News. Earlier this month, India has donated 10,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the landlocked country.

Last month, the Indian government sent another 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan amid a humanitarian crisis in the country using Iran's Chabahar port, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. Furthermore, Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy said, "46 foreign institutions and 73 domestic institutions are active in the agriculture sector, which implemented 544 projects in the field of agriculture and irrigation in the country during the Islamic Emirate period and have provided work for 4,013 people."

"Security is more secure in the country now than at any other time, in remote areas, and "helping institutions" can help and continue their activities for farmers. Moreover, earlier the World Food Program (WFP) mentioned in a report that wheat production will decrease by 30-35 per cent in 2023 due to droughts and the invasion of locusts.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of people in Afghanistan has only deteriorated as the country is under a massive grip of a humanitarian crisis. Moreover, the situation of women in the country has only got worse. (ANI)

