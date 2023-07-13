Left Menu

Azerbaijan’s President hosts Israeli Defense Minister in Baku

They discussed “various regional and global developments… [and] avenues to further strengthen strategic ties and cooperate in the face of common challenges,” according to an Israeli statement.

ANI | They Discussed “Various Regional And Global Developments… | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:14 IST
Azerbaijan’s President hosts Israeli Defense Minister in Baku
Israeli Defense Minister meets Azerbaijani President in Baku (Source: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met on Thursday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku. They discussed “various regional and global developments… [and] avenues to further strengthen strategic ties and cooperate in the face of common challenges,” according to an Israeli statement.

“They also touched on areas of security and industrial cooperation … [and] built on the previous meeting held between them this year, within the framework of the Munich Security Conference,” added the statement. Gallant expressed appreciation for the president’s “leadership and personal commitment to deepening the bond between their countries, starting with the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel.”

The leaders also emphasized shared goals for greater security, economic and technological exchanges, as well as a common desire for regional peace and stability. On Monday, Azerbaijani security forces reportedly thwarted an attack on the Israeli embassy in Baku. Azerbaijani police arrested Afghan citizen Fawzan Mosa Khan on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack against an unspecified foreign embassy.

While the statement by Azerbaijan did not specify the embassy, the Turan local news outlet noted that the video released by the country’s State Security Service indicated that the suspect had been surveilling the area where the Israeli mission is located. Jerusalem and Baku recently strengthened diplomatic relations. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Baku in April, which followed the March opening of an embassy in Israel. In doing so, Azerbaijan became the first Shi’ite country to open an embassy in the Jewish state.

Israel has operated an embassy in Baku since 1993, a year after relations were established. It was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023