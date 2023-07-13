Left Menu

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:34 IST
PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris earlier in the day on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne at the airport. PM Modi was also given a rousing welcome by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris.

He also met President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at the Senate building. PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on April 14.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion. PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023