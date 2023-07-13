Left Menu

Heat wave continues to scorch Israel

The heat wave, which is effecting the Eastern Mediterranean region, is expected to continue beyond the weekend and into the middle of next week.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:40 IST
Heat wave continues to scorch Israel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Soaring temperatures sent Israelis to seek the comfort of air conditioning or shade while children played in water. The highest temperatures of 38°-43°C (100°-109°F) were recorded in southern Israel and the Jordan Valley.

The heat wave, which is effecting the Eastern Mediterranean region, is expected to continue beyond the weekend and into the middle of next week. The Health Ministry of Israel urged the elderly and chronically ill to avoid exposure to the sun and called on the public to drink lots of water to avoid dehydration or heatstrokes. Authorities also banned lighting fires in public areas and placed an aerial firefighting squadron on special alert.

During feeding time at the Ramat Gan Safari, animals were given special popsicles to beat the heat. Bears received ice cubes containing fish, lions were given frozen ostrich eggs, and other animals were given various frozen fruit treats. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023