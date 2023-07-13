Left Menu

PM Modi receives warm welcome with Indian Army’s Band performance at La Seine Musicale in Paris

The Rajputana Rifles Band of the Indian Army delivered an enthralling performance at the venue in Paris.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:48 IST
PM Modi receives warm welcome with Indian Army’s Band performance at La Seine Musicale in Paris
Indian Army's Rajputana Rifles band performance at La Seine Musicale in Paris (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], July 13 (ANI):  Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at La Seine Musicale in Paris, where cultural performances were organized by the Indian community. The Rajputana Rifles Band of the Indian Army delivered an enthralling performance at the venue in Paris.

PM Modi will address an Indian Community event here at around 11 PM IST today. The Indian diaspora presented several colourful performances at the La Seine Musicale ahead of the arrival of PM Modi.

The members of Indian diaspora expressed excitement ahead of the PM Modi's address. "It is a matter of pride that PM Modi is coming here, we are happy," a member of the Indian diaspora told ANI.

Prior to his address, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting and delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris. It is noteworthy that the French Prime Minister personally welcomed PM Modi at the airport. In his meeting with Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, PM Modi highlighted the significance of India-France shared values of 'Democracy, Freedom and Equality', forming the foundation ethos of the India-France partnership.

"Their discussions also focused on a wide range of areas including India's G20 priorities, democratic values in technology usage and cooperation between the two Upper Houses. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed," said Ministry of External Affairs in a press release. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to France and will attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris tomorrow as the only chief guest.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023