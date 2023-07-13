Left Menu

Capability and role of India is changing fast: PM Modi in France 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the world is moving towards a new world order and the role and capability of India is changing fast

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:56 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Image Credit: Youtube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the world is moving towards a new world order and the role and capability of India is changing fast. Addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi said referred to India's G20 presidency and said more than 200 meetings are being held across the country.

"Today, the world is moving towards new world order. The capability and the role of India is changing fast. At this time, India is the President of the G20 group. It's for the first time, in a country's Presidency, that more than 200 meetings are being held across the country," he said. He reciprocated the greetings of people gathered at the venue.

"Today's scene, this scene is wonderful in itself. This welcome is full of joy. Away from the country, when I hear the call of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, it feels as if I have come home. Wherever we Indians go, we definitely create a mini India," he said. He called his visit to France "special" as France is celebrating its National Day and congratulated the people on the occasion.

"Today I got to know that there are many people who have come to the event after travelling for 10-11 hours. People can listen to the speech even on the phone. However, it is privilege for me that people came from far to attend the event," he said. "I've visited France many times. However, this time, it's a special occasion to come to France. Tomorrow, it's a national day of France. I congratulate the people of France on this day, and I thank people for inviting me on this occasion," he added.

PM Modi said that he is attending the National Day Parade of France with French President Emmanuel Macron and called it a reflection of the "unbreakable friendship between India and France." "Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, who arrived in France on Thursday, held delegation-level talks with France Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

