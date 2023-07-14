At Indian diaspora event, PM Modi speaks of his 40-yr-old association with France

While addressing the Indian community at an event in Paris on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his four-decade-old association with France. He recalled about taking the membership of Alliance Francaise - the cultural centre of France in India, around 40 years back, and that he was the first person who got registered with it.

During his interaction with the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi said, "Friends, personally my affection for France has been for a very long time and I cannot forget it. Around 40 years back, a cultural centre of France, Alliance Francaise began in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. And today the first member of that cultural centre in India is talking right in front of you. A few years back, the French government gave me a photocopy of that identity card and even today it is precious to me." Alliance Francais aims to promote the French language and culture across the world. PM Modi congratulated the people of France ahead of France's National Day and thanked them for inviting him. He called this visit to France "special" as he will attend France's National Day Parade along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I have visited France several times but this time my visit is special. Tomorrow is France's National Day. I congratulate the people of France. I thank the people of France for inviting me. Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France," PM Modi said. Speaking about the ties between India and France, PM Modi said that people-to-people connect and mutual trust between the people of the two nations is the strongest foundation of this partnership.

"Our people-to-people connect, mutual trust between people of two countries is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership," he said. "India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century. Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more," he added.

PM Modi noted that very few people know that India and France are working on archaeological missions. He said, "Very few people know that India and France are working on archaeological missions for a long time. It's expanded from Chandigarh to Ladakh. Digital infrastructure is another sector that strengthens the ties between India and France." He highlighted the similarities between the national anthem of France and the mantra that has been inspiring India since Vedic times.

"The national anthem of France says Let's March, Let's March and in our country also the mantra which has been inspiring us since Vedic times is Charaiveti, Charaiveti. We are going to see the same sentiment in the National Day Parade tomorrow as well," PM Modi said. PM Modi spoke about the growing presence of foreign players in India and he went on to emphasize France national football team captain, Kylian Mbappe's rising popularity among Indian fans. He said that Mabappe is more known in India in comparison to his own country. "French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France," PM Modi said.

PM Modi is in France on a two-day visit as he has been invited as a Guest of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14. A large tri-services contingent from India will also participate in the Bastille Day Parade. Furthermore, three Indian Air Force aircraft will also take part in the flypast after the Bastille Day celebrations. French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations. (ANI)

