Israel using more of its own natural gas for electricity

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 14 (ANI/TPS): The Natural Gas Authority of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure approved the flow of natural gas for the first time to the "Ethgal" power plant in Ashdod with a capacity of 186 megawatts. The project was carried out by the natural gas distribution company "Gaz Natural Darom" including 2 essential gas facilities and a steel line connecting them with a length of about 4 km to supply up to 48,000 cubic meters of natural gas per hour to the power plant.

This complex project, which will allow increased survivability of the Israeli electricity sector, relies on blue and white natural gas extracted from the depths of the sea and transported to the station yards by a long chain of facilities and infrastructure for the supply, transmission and distribution of natural gas under the control of the Natural Gas Authority. The station is expected to start operating in the coming months. (ANI/TPS)

