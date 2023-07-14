India great example of Unity in Diversity and my visit to Akshardham sums it up: Muslim World League chief Al-Issa

Secretary General of the Muslim World League and President of the International Islamic Halal Organisation, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, said India is a great example of Unity in Diversity and his visit to the Akshardham temple in the national capital on Thursday only served to reinforce the belief. Al-Issa, who is on a five-day visit to India, spent three hours at the Swaminarayan Akshardham on Thursday.

On visit to the shrine, which draws visitors from across the globe, he said, "India is a great example of Unity in Diversity and my visit to Akshardham - a place of worship, full of love, peace and harmony, sums it up." Al-Issa said he witnessed Akshardham's art, architecture, culture and values while also noting its glorious contribution to the world. "It was also his personal desire to interact with the Swamis regarding world peace, harmony and coexistence," a press statement read.

The secretary general of the Muslim World League said he was delighted to meet Swami Brahmaviharidas again after their last interaction in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, at the very first-of-its-kind global interfaith conference in 2022. He said he was fascinated by the design of the stone parikrama and the meaningful carvings of Akshardham together with the scale and detail of the work.

"He was interested to know about the life, works and messages of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the gurus of BAPS, especially HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj saying, 'His eyes say it all. The message of calm, peace and harmony flows out from his aura'," the statement read. "He walked around the Gajendra Pith and appreciated the values of religious harmony and family unity. However, the Sanskruti Vihar boat ride that displays the thousands of years of Vedic culture and its final message of "The world is one family" resonated well with His Excellency's heart," it added. Al-Issa was happy to sit with Swami Brahmaviharidas for a dialogue on shared values of human harmony and common goals for a peaceful world, it informed further.

While appreciating the ongoing global social and spiritual work of the BAPS Sanstha, he was deeply touched by the spiritual vows of the swamis and how humility and spirituality can help create world peace and harmony, the release added. Al-Issa said he was delighted to know about the upcoming iconic and historic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and how it is destined to become a spiritual oasis for global harmony.

A special golden Amrut Kalash — a pot of perfection — was presented with prayers for peace and a miniature model of Akshardham was gifted as love, the release added. While his visit culminated with a multimedia Sahaj-Anand water show, Al-Issa invited the Swamis to Riyadh and shared his commitment to collectively create a happier and more peaceful world. (ANI)

