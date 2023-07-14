Left Menu

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), has received a copy of the credentials of Kedallah Younous Hamidi Elhadj Mamadi, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), has received a copy of the credentials of Kedallah Younous Hamidi Elhadj Mamadi, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE.

Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador of Chad success in performing his duties and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

