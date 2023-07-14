Left Menu

UNICEF provides treatment to over 2,70,000 malnourished children in Afghanistan

“In the first five months of this year, UNICEF supported treatment for 273,000 children with severe acute malnutrition, with approximately 60,000 treated in May alone.”

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Over 270,000 malnourished children in Afghanistan have received treatment from UNICEF in the first five months of 2023, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press is an online news service for Afghanistan.

UNICEF Afghanistan tweeted on Thursday: "In the first five months of this year, UNICEF supported treatment for 273,000 children with severe acute malnutrition, with approximately 60,000 treated in May alone." Aid organizations have said that the surge in poverty since the Taliban took control of the country has contributed to an increase in childhood malnutrition, as per Khaama Press.

The organization last month reported that it had treated 48,800 severely malnourished children in Afghanistan in April. As per UNICEF, 56 per cent of the children treated are girls. UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan, Fran Equiza said that about 2.3 million children in the country are expected to experience acute malnutrition this year. Among them, 875,000 children who suffer from severe acute malnutrition, a disease that can be fatal, need medical attention.

Equiza further emphasized that 840,000 pregnant or nursing women are in danger of acute malnutrition, which might impair their capacity to give their children the best care possible, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

