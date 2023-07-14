Left Menu

Dubai saw over AED 13.7 bn in weeklong real estate transactions: DLD

The DLD report showed that 618 plots were sold for AED 6.19 billion, while 2,410 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 5.63 billion.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): A total of 3,626 real estate transactions worth over AED 13.7 billion were conducted during the week ending July 14, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The DLD report showed that 618 plots were sold for AED 6.19 billion, while 2,410 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 5.63 billion.

The top three transactions were three lands in Al Goze Second sold for AED 68.12 million, AED 67.92 million, and AED 67.56 million. Al Goze Second recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 271 transactions worth AED 4.4 billion, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 142 transactions worth AED 384.78 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 45 transactions worth AED 60 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included an apartment in Palm Jumeirah for AED 116 million, another in Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah worth AED 74 million, and an apartment in Palm Jumeirah worth AED 71 million. The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 1.53 billion. Meanwhile, 96 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 426 million. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

