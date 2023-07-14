Left Menu

United States Institute of Peace calls for continuation of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has urged for the continuation of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in a recent report titled “Afghanistan’s Dire Humanitarian Situation” released on Thursday, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 19:19 IST
As per the report, since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the country's economy and financial system have largely collapsed, and the international community has decided unanimously not to recognize the Taliban. Donors also have difficulty providing for the population's needs in these dire circumstances. The report said: "In the two years since the Taliban takeover, the Afghan economy has crumbled, the financial system has largely collapsed, and the international community has opted for unified non-recognition of the Taliban."

It added: "Donors and NGOs now face the immense challenge of meeting the needs of the Afghan people under these dire conditions." These organizations have had to navigate cautious engagement with an unrecognized administration while continuing to offer crucial aid and services, given that most Afghans live in extreme poverty.

As per the UN's estimation, nearly 29 million people in the country need urgent humanitarian aid amid a shortage of funding. The report also revealed that since the Taliban tightened its restrictions on Afghan women working for NGOs, the humanitarian situation has only worsened.

The report emphasized the clear and effective response to the country's dire humanitarian crisis. UN Secretary-General told reporters that six million Afghans are "one step away" from starvation conditions, financing is "evaporating", and 28 million people will need humanitarian assistance to survive this year.

Guterres also said that only USD 294 million, or 6.4 per cent of the USD 4.6 billion total requested for the humanitarian response plan, had been received. (ANI)

