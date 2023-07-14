Greetings pour in from all over the world on India's successful Chandrayaan-3 launch

Greetings and best wishes poured in as India launched Chandrayaan 3 on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) successfully from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday. NASA administrator Bill Nelson took it to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to @isro on the Chandrayaan-3 launch, wishing you safe travels to the Moon. We look forward to the scientific results to come from the mission, including NASA's laser retroreflector array. India is demonstrating leadership on #ArtemisAccords!"

https://twitter.com/SenBillNelson/status/1679820003191685120?s=20 NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is in charge of US Science and Technology that has to do with aeroplanes or space.

European Space Agency (ESA) also congratulated ISRO and wrote, "Congratulations to @isro for a great launch!" https://twitter.com/esa/status/1679783551426863106?s=20

"Destination: Moon Congratulations @isro on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3!" the United Kingdom Space Agency wrote on Twitter. https://twitter.com/spacegovuk/status/1679789431543279616?s=20

French Embassy in India's said, "Congratulations @isro on the successful launch of LVM3 M4 & #Chandrayaan3! India's feats in space are truly inspiring. As its long-standing partner of over 60 years, France is keen to boost our cooperation on space exploration and scientific endeavors. #SpaceMission" https://twitter.com/FranceinIndia/status/1679822605006798849?s=20

"Congratulations India and #ISRO on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3! Proud the @CanberraDSN in Australia is supporting communications as #Chandrayaan3 heads on its way to the Moon. @isro @AusSpaceAgency @CSIRO #MissionMoon," Australian High Commission wrote on Twitter to congratulate India. https://twitter.com/AusHCIndia/status/1679815849715064832?s=20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 into the orbit and for scripting "a new chapter in India's space odyssey". "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of a every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that with the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India today embarked on its historic space journey. "India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the @ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," Amit Shah tweeted.

GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time. The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives. Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising manoeuvres. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon's surface and enhance our knowledge.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. Moon serves as a repository of the Earth's past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

"Thanks to our scientists, India has a very rich history in the space sector. Chandrayaan-1 is considered to be a path breaker among global lunar missions as it confirmed the presence of water molecules on the moon. It featured in over 200 scientific publications around the world," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Chandrayaan-2 was equally pathbreaking because data from the Orbiter associated with it detected the presence of chromium, manganese and sodium for the first time through remote sensing. This will also provide more insights into the moon's magmatic evolution, PM Modi stated.

The key scientific outcomes from Chandrayaan-2 include the first-ever global map for lunar sodium, enhancing knowledge on crater size distribution, unambiguous detection of lunar surface water ice with IIRS instrument and more. The mission has been featured in almost 50 publications. (ANI)

