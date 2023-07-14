Left Menu

PM Modi is thinking about space in the right way, says aerospace engineer Thomas Pesquet

"I think he (PM Modi) is thinking about it (Space) the right way. Space does many things for you, but some are very short-term. Everyday navigation systems, disaster relief, using the images from space to doing public policy, or to doing urban planning, or to doing infrastructures. So that's step one, and that's what he's focused on," Thomas Pesquet said while speaking to ANI. 

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 20:54 IST
PM Modi is thinking about space in the right way, says aerospace engineer Thomas Pesquet
Thomas Pesquet, Aerospace Engineer and Astronaut. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Astronaut and aerospace engineer Thomas Pesquet praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is thinking about space in the right way. He also congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3 launch. Space is used in navigation system, disaster relief, for urban planning and PM Modi is focused on these things, said Pesquet.

"I think he (PM Modi) is thinking about it (Space) the right way. Space does many things for you, but some are very short-term. Everyday navigation systems, disaster relief, using the images from space to doing public policy, or to doing urban planning, or to doing infrastructures. So that's step one, and that's what he's focused on," Thomas Pesquet said while speaking to ANI. "The next step is to do more like exploration, go further and deeper into space and look at deeper, meaningful questions,” Presquet said.

"I think India is on the right track. I think it's doing the right thing. Like I was saying, he (PM Modi) is taking a lot of good decisions. He's using space for his people, and that's what you should do. I think it's great," he added. "It is hugely difficult to have a space program. To send people into space is most difficult part of that. But I think India is going at an incredible speed towards that goal," he said.

He also congratulated India on the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said that he is hopeful India will soon send astronauts too into space. "Congratulations on Chandrayaan 3 launching to the moon, and then soon we'll see Indian astronauts... I think India is going to benefit from it," he added.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023