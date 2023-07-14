Left Menu

PM Modi meets thought leaders, prominent business people in Paris  

The Prime Minister met prominent aerospace engineer and pilot Thomas Pesquet and Chanel CEO Leena Nair

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 20:59 IST
PM Modi meets thought leaders, prominent business people in Paris  
PM Narendra Modi meets thought leaders in Paris, France. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met thought leaders and some prominent business people during the second day of his visit to France. The Prime Minister met prominent aerospace engineer and pilot Thomas Pesquet and Chanel CEO Leena Nair. He also met Charlotte Chopin, a yoga practitioner who will turn 100 soon.

PM Modi said Charlotte Chopin's passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years. "In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She began practising Yoga at the age of 50. She's going to turn hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi said he and Pesquet exchanged views on a wide range of subjects. "When it comes to motivating youngsters towards science and space, Thomas Pesquet's name figures prominently. It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable," he said in a tweet.

Referring to his meeting with Leena Nair,  PM Modi said they talked about ways to further boost skill development and make Khadi more popular. "It's always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular," he said.

PM Modi attended the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris. Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade on France's National Day as the guest of honour at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

The majestic parade, which had participation from contingents from Indian armed forces,    took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

