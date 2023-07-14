PM Modi is keen to support women, girls in business, says Chanel CEO Leena Nair after meeting

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chanel Leena Nair expressed her delight at meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and said that he is keen to support women and girls in business. "You could see his passion and commitment to support women more and more in business and in all avenues to grow and develop," Nair said.

Nair was delighted to meet PM Modi and said, "It was a proud moment for me to talk to him. He was encouraging about my achievements but importantly, he was keen that I continue to support other women and girls and be a role model for many of them coming out of India." PM Modi is keen to make India an investment hub for everyone, she said.

"Our PM is really interested in ensuring that India is an investment hub for everyone. He wants to make it easy for businesses to continue to build bonds with India and invest in India," Nair added. Furthermore, PM Modi and Chanel's CEO talked about India’s development.

"We talked about the development of the embroidery work and chikankari work done in India which is important and requires skill. We also talked about khadi fabric and how we can bring it to the global stage," she said. Nair added, "He felt that India’s handicrafts which is our homegrown skill should be encouraged."

Referring to his meeting with Leena Nair, PM Modi said they talked about ways to further boost skill development and make Khadi more popular. “It’s always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark on the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular,” he said.

Along with Leena Nair, the Prime Minister also met prominent aerospace engineer Thomas Pesquet and Charlotte Chopin, a yoga practitioner who will turn 100 soon. PM Modi attended the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade on France’s National Day as the guest of honour at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The majestic parade, which had participation from contingents from Indian armed forces, took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

