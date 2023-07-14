France natural partner in India’s journey to becoming a developed nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the people of India have taken the resolve to make the country a developed nation and France is a natural partner in this journey. "Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner...," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France, PM Modi said that India sees France as a natural partner in the journey of charting a roadmap for the next 25 years based on the solid foundation of the previous 25 years. "We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years," PM Modi said during a joint press meeting held at Elysee Palace on Friday.

Underlining the natural partnership between India and France, PM Modi highlighted the shared vision and goals that will shape the future trajectory of the bilateral relationship. PM Modi underlined the significance of defense as the bedrock of India-France ties, symbolizing the deep trust between the two nations.

He highlighted France's role as an important partner in India's initiatives such as Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to fulfill not only their own defense requirements but also those of other friendly nations. "Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfill not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries...," he said.

"We will open a new Indian Consulate in the city of Marseille. We welcome the decision to grant long-term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France. I invite French universities to set up their campuses in India... Indian athletes are excited to participate in next year's Paris Olympics." "Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France. It is not my honour but the honour of 140 crore people of the country," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the Bastille Day celebrations in France is a sign that the India-France strategic partnership is very close, strong and its role will increase in time to come. "PM Modi attending July 14 Bastille Day celebrations as the guest of honour in Paris "is a sign that India and France's strategic partnership is very close. It is very strong and its role will increase in the coming times, not only for both of us, not only for Europe and India but also for the whole world," the Indian Ambassador to France said.

PM Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit, on Friday attended the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi attended the military parade on France's National Day as the Chief Guest.

The Bastille Day Parade took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris. PM Modi took the ceremonial salute from the Indian contingent as they marched at the Champs-Elysees.

French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, topped the dignitaries attending the Bastille Day Military Parade. The French fighter jets, which led the flypast, left a trail of smoke in the colours of the French national flag, red, blue and white, leaving the skies of Champs-Elysees bathing in its afterglow.

Both the Indian and French troops marched with trumpets and drums. Macron received the Guard of Honour upon his arrival ahead of the military parade. Champs-Élysées was gilded in the colours of the French Flag. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)