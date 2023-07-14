"India, France can find solutions for global crises...": President Macron

Highlighting the "historic" trust between France and India, French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that the two countries together can find solutions for global crises. Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Elysee Palace on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron envisioned India and France's future plans for students saying by "2030 we want to send 30,000 French students to India."

"2030 we want"...We can't forget the youth...By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students there (to India)...For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy...," Macron said. At the joint press meeting, the French President again highlighted the participation of the Indian contingent at the Bastille Day parade.

He added, "...I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day parade). We are going ahead on the basis of a historic trust. Together we can find solutions for global crises..." Noting that defence ties have been a strong pillar of relations between India and France and a symbol of the deep trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the possibilities of co-development and said the two countries together want to fulfill "not just ours but also requirements of other friendly countries".

Addressing a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said France is an important partner in 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives." Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfill not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries...," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the two countries are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership."We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner," he said. PM Modi also announced that Indian students who are pursuing a master's degree in France will now be given a five-year long-term post-study visa.

Earlier, Indian students were given two-year work visas. PM Modi made the announcement during his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris on Thursday. He also received a gala welcome from the people gathered there.

"The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given long-term post-study visa of 5 years," said PM Modi in his address. Following their delegation-level talks with President Macron here, the two leaders issued a joint press statement.

Prior to delivering a joint statement, PM Modi arrived at Elysee Palace in Paris and was received by French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier in the day, along with Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour.

The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

