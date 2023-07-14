Ensure security of our diplomats, combat incitement to violence: Jaishankar to Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly in Jakarta, Indonesia, underlined the importance of ensuring the security of Indian diplomats and the need to combat incitement to violence. "Met Canadian FM @melaniejoly in Jakarta. Discussed the Indo-Pacific and our economic cooperation. Underlined the importance of ensuring the security of our diplomats. And the need to firmly combat incitement to violence," the EAM tweeted on Friday.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Jakarta, Indonesia from July 13-14 for the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum. In Canada, three major anti-India incidents involving Khalistani separatists have been reported in the past couple of months.

According to sources, India on Monday raised concerns over threats to its diplomats in posters being circulated in Canada with information on a pro-Khalistan rally to be held on July 8. The posters contained threats to the Indian Ambassador to Canada and the consulate general in Toronto. The posters purportedly circulated by Sikh extremists have named Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and the Consulate General of India, Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava accusing them of playing a role in the alleged killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar.

Earlier, a tableau parade was organised in Ontario celebrating the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, which drew severe criticism from New Delhi. In March this year, Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.

Reacting to allegations that the Canadian government is soft and reluctant to act against pro-Khalistan gatherings and terrorists in the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada has "always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will." Calling Canada an "extremely diverse country," he said his country will make sure that violence and extremism are pushed back in all its forms.

Trudeau refuted allegations that he is soft on terrorist elements. His statement comes after India summoned Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi over propaganda material, including posters, containing threats to Indian diplomats being circulated in Canada and has served a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government. (ANI)

