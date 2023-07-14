Left Menu

Pakistan: 12 Soldiers, civilian die in clashes as terrorists raid Army Base

Authorities in Pakistan said that a terror attack on a military base and clashes elsewhere in the turbulent southwestern Baluchistan province killed 12 soldiers and a civilian, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 23:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Authorities in Pakistan said that a terror attack on a military base and clashes elsewhere in the turbulent southwestern Baluchistan province killed 12 soldiers and a civilian, Voice of America (VOA) reported. The army's media wing said that five "terrorists" had attempted "to sneak into the facility" in the province's northern Zhob district early in the morning, but troops intercepted them.

According to a military statement, nine soldiers and all of the attackers were killed in the ensuing hour-long confrontations. It did not provide any other information, but according to dependable security sources in Zhob, at least 12 soldiers were hurt, and the number of fatalities was anticipated to rise, VOA reported. Voice of America (VOA) is the US' international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. VOA is part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the government agency that oversees all non-military, U.S. international broadcasting. It is funded by the U.S. Congress.

"Security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan," the military said in its statement. Earlier, a senior member of the district administration acknowledged that terrorists had overrun the Zhob cantonment region. According to Azeem Kakar, who spoke to reporters, civilians were caught in the crossfire, leaving one woman dead and five others hurt, according to VOA.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a relatively young terrorist group, is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack on the army base, though it was not immediately possible to verify this. The organisation is thought to be affiliated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, a coalition of illegal extremist groups that carries out assaults against the Pakistani government. Separately on Wednesday, the military said a gunfight with "heavily armed terrorists" in the Sui district of the province left three soldiers dead. It added that two terrorists also were killed, saying a "clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well."

In recent months, extremist attacks have dramatically increased in Balochistan and the northwesterly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, which borders Afghanistan. Since the start of 2023, the violence has claimed the lives of more than 400 people, primarily members of the security forces, in suicide bombings and other attacks, according to VOA. The TTP and the so-called Baloch Liberation Army, both designated as global terrorist organizations by the United States, have taken responsibility for most of the bloodshed in the two provinces and elsewhere in Pakistan.

The Pakistani military has confirmed the death of more than 100 officers and soldiers in insurgent raids and clashes in the first six months of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

