India, France have special responsibility for peace in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

"As resident powers of the Indo-Pacific, India and France have special responsibility for peace and stability in the region. We are working on Indo Pacific Corporation road map to give a constructive shape to our cooperation. Both sides are also in discussion on the proposal for the Indo-Pacific, triangular development cooperation fund," Prime Minister said.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his joint statement with French President Emanuel Macron on Friday, said that as resident powers of the Indo-Pacific, India and France have special responsibility for peace and stability in the region. "As resident powers of the Indo-Pacific, India and France have special responsibility for peace and stability in the region. We are working on Indo Pacific Corporation road map to give a constructive shape to our cooperation. Both sides are also in discussion on the proposal for the Indo-Pacific, triangular development cooperation fund," Prime Minister said.

"This will open up new opportunities to promote startups and innovation in the entire region. We welcome the decision of France to lead the maritime resource peeler in India's Indo-Pacific ocean initiatives," he added. The PM said that India and France will discuss many important regional and global issues in the India-France CEO Forum.

In a recent interview, the PM speaking to the French newspaper 'Les Echos' stressed that the India-France partnership aims to advance a free, open, inclusive, secure and stable Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two nations also aim to help other countries in the area. Prime Minister Modi further said that India and France are working together not just to strengthen India's defence industrial base and joint operational capabilities, but also to collaborate on supporting the security needs of other countries.

"It involves the full range of economic, connectivity, human development and sustainability initiatives. These will draw other countries into shared endeavours of prosperity and peace. This partnership opens great possibilities for regional cooperation. Further, beyond the Indian Ocean Region, we will increasingly coordinate and cooperate in the Pacific Region, as well. Our partnership will also include the EU, which has its own Indo-Pacific strategy. With EU, we already have an EU-India Connectivity Partnership," PM Modi added. PM Modi added, "I feel that President Macron's thinking really matches ours. And so we are naturally compatible to work together. And for this, I have the greatest gratitude towards him. Our partnership is vital for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. We see France as one of our foremost global partners".

PM Modi attended the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris. Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade on France's National Day as the guest of honour at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

The majestic parade, which had participation from contingents from Indian armed forces, took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

