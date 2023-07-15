PM Modi's vision is "extremely forward-looking and ambitious": French Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is "extremely forward-looking and ambitious" and aligned incredibly with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pascal Cagni, Chairman of The Board of Business France and French Ambassador for International Investment said on Friday (local time). He called for more investments and partnerships between India and France.

In an interview with ANI, Pascal Cagni said, "I believe it's extremely forward-looking and ambitious overall as vision. So we are very pleased with this. I think it's aligned incredibly well with President Macron. That's why it was about time that we realized that. I had been in support of India for 20 years and now it's very much time that we make it happen in a stronger way. So more investment, more partnerships in between France & India." Pascal Cagni made the remarks after attending the India-France CEO forum. The India-France CEO Forum was held following the joint press meeting of PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking about the discussions, Pascal Cagni said, "We had discussions on topics where we have been successful right through Rafael, defence, submarines and aeroplanes. But, there are topics, if you want to look forward, which are even more critical, which are the one related to artificial intelligence, the one related to green transitions where France has got a leading position with a large share of its energy mix in renewable energy." "Essentially all topics are embedded into the Plan 2030 which is a plan of USD 54 billion in which we invest to essentially half of it decarbonize our economy. So that's the topics that are very close to the heart of our Indian friends and PM Modi and we hope that we will be able to translate that in concrete terms," he added.

Pascal Cagni said that the meetings in the past 24 hours have been incredible. He said, "The overall meetings over last 24 hours have been incredible. The commitment of President Macron has been that next year we'd like to honour India by inviting them to be one of the countries of honour at the "Choose France" summit...We are a very business-friendly country. It's about time that while the French company have been creating 400,000 jobs in India we get more of the intelligence, the talent of India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday acknowledged the significant role played by business leaders in strengthening the partnership between India and France. At the India-France CEO Forum, PM Modi said, "I congratulate you on Bastille Day. This year we are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. Business leaders like you have contributed immensely to this partnership." (ANI)

