Left Menu

Israeli Finance Minister cuts import duties on milk to alleviate shortages

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that on Thursday he made an “important” decision to sign an order cancelling, with immediate effect.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:18 IST
Israeli Finance Minister cuts import duties on milk to alleviate shortages
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that on Thursday he made an "important" decision to sign an order cancelling, with immediate effect and for three months until after the next round of Jewish holidays in September, the 40 per cent customs levied today on imported milk.

"I am doing this very carefully," said Smotrich, "but with the required responsibility in order to eradicate the lack of milk on the shelves that the citizens of Israel have been experiencing in recent weeks."

"What stands in front of my eyes is only the good of all the citizens of Israel alongside the maintenance of agriculture as a national and Zionist value of the highest order," he added. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023