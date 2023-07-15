Left Menu

Woman students in Afghanistan reiterate call to reopen schools for girls

This comes 660 days after closure of schools for girls from grade 7 to 12 in Afghanistan.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 12:03 IST
Woman students in Afghanistan reiterate call to reopen schools for girls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Woman students in Afghanistan have reiterated their request for the Taliban to reopen schools, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul,

This comes 660 days after closure of schools for girls from grade 7 to 12 in Afghanistan. The students said that they are facing an uncertain future. A student, Fareshta, said: "We should together, men and women, improve and take Afghanistan to a position, so that everyone can see us as capable."

Taliban's policies of restricting women from public life, including from education and work, have sparked reactions at international levels. "If this process continues it will cause Afghanistan to go backwards and towards less development and a period like the middle ages will come into effect," said Almatab Rasuli, a women's rights activist, as per TOLO News.

Recently, Nobel Prize-winning education activist Malala Yousafzai condemned the Taliban for reversal of women's rights to education in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

Yousafzai expressed her despair over the Taliban's "complete reversal" of women's rights and education in Afghanistan. She told an audience at the United Nations House in Abuja, Nigeria: "Ten years ago, millions of Afghan girls were going to school."

"One in three young women were enrolled in university. And now? Afghanistan is the only country in the world to ban girls and women from seeking education," she said. Yousafzai described how she experienced Taliban brutality when she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 for advocating for girls' education, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023