Months after his death, Pak top court to hear Pervez Musharraf’s 2013 poll plea on July 17

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided to hear Pervez Musharraf's appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers for a National Assembly seat, five months after the former president and chief of the army of Pakistan passed away, Dawn reported.

Months after his death, Pak top court to hear Pervez Musharraf's 2013 poll plea on July 17
Former Pakistan President and chief of Army Staff Pervez Musharraf. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided to hear Pervez Musharraf's appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers for a National Assembly seat, five months after the former president and chief of the army of Pakistan passed away, Dawn reported. The top court has fixed Monday (July 17) for hearing the plea he had filed against the rejection of his nomination papers for a National Assembly seat of Kasur in the 2013 general elections.

The case will be heard by a three-judge Supreme Court panel that includes Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi. In 2013, the returning officer of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the late former president and army chief's nomination papers for the National Assembly constituency NA-139, Kasur, after his opponent Advocate Javed Kasuri objected to the former president's nomination papers on six different grounds, according to Dawn.

The complaint filed against Musharraf stated that he didn't match the requirements, as given under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution which deal with qualifications and disqualifications of a candidate to become a member of the National Assembly. The returning officer ruled that the former army leader was ineligible to run for the NA-139 seat.

Due to several court charges brought against him for repeatedly violating the country's constitution, the ECP then disqualified him from Kasur's elections, reported Dawn. (ANI)

