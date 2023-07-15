Donors, NGOs face immense challenge in meeting needs of Afghan people: Report 

In a recent report titled 'Afghanistan's Dire Humanitarian Situation', the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) recommended the continuation of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. The report released on Thursday underlined that since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the country's economy has only crumbled.

"Since the Taliban took control of the country, the Afghan economy and financial system have largely collapsed, and the international community has decided unanimously not to recognize the Taliban. Donors also have difficulty providing for the population's needs in these dire circumstances," Khaama Press cited the USIP report as stating. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of people, especially women in Afghanistan has only deteriorated as the country is under a massive humanitarian crisis.

The report, highlighting the present situation in Afghanistan, added, "Donors and NGOs now face the immense challenge of meeting the needs of the Afghan people under these dire conditions." Given that the majority of Afghans live in great poverty, these organisations have had to navigate cautious involvement with an unrecognised state while continuing to provide essential relief and services to the people of the country.

The United Nations estimates that there are close to 29 million people in the nation that require immediate humanitarian assistance due to a lack of financing. The USIP report also showcased that the humanitarian situation has been worse ever since the Taliban increased its restrictions on Afghan women working for NGOs.

The terrible humanitarian crisis facing the nation was addressed in a clear and efficient manner, according to the report. With time, the situation of people in Afghanistan has become miserable. People continue to face food shortages, and the basic amenities to live have become a far cry for all. Moreover, the situation of women in the country has only got worse.

Women in the country are prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion. There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite. (ANI)

