Left Menu

Donors, NGOs face immense challenge in meeting needs of Afghan people: Report 

In a recent report titled "Afghanistan's Dire Humanitarian Situation," the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) recommended the continuation of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 14:48 IST
Donors, NGOs face immense challenge in meeting needs of Afghan people: Report 
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a recent report titled 'Afghanistan's Dire Humanitarian Situation', the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) recommended the continuation of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. The report released on Thursday underlined that since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the country's economy has only crumbled.

"Since the Taliban took control of the country, the Afghan economy and financial system have largely collapsed, and the international community has decided unanimously not to recognize the Taliban. Donors also have difficulty providing for the population's needs in these dire circumstances," Khaama Press cited the USIP report as stating. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of people, especially women in Afghanistan has only deteriorated as the country is under a massive humanitarian crisis.

The report, highlighting the present situation in Afghanistan, added, "Donors and NGOs now face the immense challenge of meeting the needs of the Afghan people under these dire conditions." Given that the majority of Afghans live in great poverty, these organisations have had to navigate cautious involvement with an unrecognised state while continuing to provide essential relief and services to the people of the country.

The United Nations estimates that there are close to 29 million people in the nation that require immediate humanitarian assistance due to a lack of financing. The USIP report also showcased that the humanitarian situation has been worse ever since the Taliban increased its restrictions on Afghan women working for NGOs.

The terrible humanitarian crisis facing the nation was addressed in a clear and efficient manner, according to the report. With time, the situation of people in Afghanistan has become miserable. People continue to face food shortages, and the basic amenities to live have become a far cry for all. Moreover, the situation of women in the country has only got worse.

Women in the country are prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion. There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023