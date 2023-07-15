India, UAE relations have expanded in last few years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by the United Arab Emirates President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace. Both leaders had extensive discussions covering various aspects of bilateral ties. "Deepening India- UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the iconic Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace. Extensive discussions between the two leaders covering various aspects of bilateral ties lie ahead," Minister of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

During his meeting with UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace PM Modi said that he is very glad to come to Abu Dhabi and meet the President. "I feel like I am at my second home. I thank you for the cordial welcome you gave to me and my delegation," said PM Modi.

"Our bilateral trade has grown by 20 per cent. For the first time, we have achieved USD 85 billion in trade and soon we will achieve the target of USD 100 billion. If we decide, we can cross this milestone before the G20," said PM Modi. PM Modi thanked for the invitation to the COP28 and said, "I am thankful for your invitation and I always look for the chance to come here. I have decided to attend the COP-28 Summit in the UAE."

Recalling last year's visit, when the UAE President received PM Modi at the airport, PM Modi said, "Last year during my visit, you yourself came to the airport to meet me. There cannot be a greater proof of affinity than the respect that you have given to me. I have always received brotherly affection from you and have always felt your commitment to policies." PM further said that in the last few years, relations between India and UAE have expanded because of a huge contribution from the UAE side.

Regarding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the PM said, "Last year, we signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) historic agreement within three months which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment." "In the last few years, our relations have expanded and there is a huge contribution from your side. Your vision and clear thinking is the biggest strength for this nation. That is why everyone looks at you like a true friend," PM Modi added.

"We are taking new initiatives to strengthen our partnership. Today's agreement on trade settlement in the currencies of both countries reflects our strong economic cooperation and trust," PM Modi added. PM Modi received a dazzling welcome in UAE as the iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag. As a part of the light-and-sound show the skyscraper also showcased PM Modi's picture, followed by "Welcome Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The Prime Minister emplaned for the UAE on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France. PM Modi called his France visit "memorable", adding that it was more remarkable as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

During his two-day visit to France, PM Modi participated in Friday's Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. He visited France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

