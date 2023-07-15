Left Menu

Gautam Adani meets Bangladesh PM on 'handover' of 1600 MW power plant in Jharkhand's Godda

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here on full load commencement and handover of 1600 MW ultra super critical Godda power plant

Gautam Adani meets Bangladesh PM on 'handover' of 1600 MW power plant in Jharkhand's Godda
Gautam Adani meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (Source: Twitter/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here on full load commencement and handover of 1600 MW ultra super critical Godda power plant. "Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant. I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved Covid to commission the plant in record time of three-and-a-half years," Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

Adani Power has set up a 1,600 MW thermal power in Jharkhand's Godda to supply power generated to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) through a dedicated transmission line. Adani Power had said in June that its Godda Plant had become fully operational.

Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited, has achieved Commercial Operations Date of its second unit of its 2 X 800 MW Godda Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant (Godda USCTPP) on June 26 at Godda district in Jharkhand,  the company had said in a release. It said the reliability run rest, including commercial operation tests of second unit of Godda power plant was completed on June 25 in the presence of BPDB and Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh (PGCB) officials.

The first unit of the power plant, with 800 MW capacity, achieved its COD in April this year. Power supply from Godda USCTPP to Bangladesh's grid will further enhance energy security in Bangladesh, the company had said.

Gautam Adani had met the Bangladesh Prime Minister during her visit to India  in September last year.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

