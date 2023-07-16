Pak PM Sharif, Pakistan People's Party co-chairperson Zardari discuss country's political situation

With only four weeks left in the completion of the National Assembly's term, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a meeting with Pakistan People's Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. Sharif and Zardari held a discussion on the political situation of Pakistan. In a statement released on Twitter, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stated, "Former President and President of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari arrived at the residence of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore. The two leaders held a detailed consultation on the country's political situation."

According to well-placed sources, the leaders agreed to hold the next general elections on time, The Express Tribune reported. The leaders took a fire stance that the elections should not be delayed under any circumstance. As per the news report, the leaders have decided to choose "a senior politician" as the caretaker Prime Minister instead of a bureaucrat. Earlier this week, Shehbaz Sharif said that he will be handing over the government to a "caretaker set-up" in August, once the term of the assembly ends, Dawn reported.

Notably, the caretaker PM of Pakistan is selected by the outgoing PM in consultation with the leader of the opposition. If the Pakistan PM and the leader of the opposition do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker PM within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be immediately set up by the speaker, according to The Express Tribune. The committee should include eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition. Pakistan PM and the leader of the opposition nominate the committee members, the report said.

In another tweet, PML-N stated that Pakistan PM visited Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen's house to offer condolences on the death of his brother Alamgir Tareen. He prayed for strength and patience for the mourning family, The Express Tribune reported citing a press release by Pakistan Prime Minister's office. The meetings came after PML-N hinted that the party will be contesting the elections solo in Punjab, indicating a reluctance to go for a seat adjustment. While addressing a press conference on Friday, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that there was a possibility that there could be talks with other parties regarding seat adjustment for constituencies where the party would need help.

Sanaullah said, "If a party talks about seat adjustment, our criteria would be that we would not compromise on our winning and dedicated candidates." Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a telephonic conversation to allay the latter's reservations regarding key political decisions and Pakistan PM's meeting with PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to discuss elections.

The assurance came in the wake of the meeting held between PPP and PML-N leadership without Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Dubai. Nawaz Sharif has assured Maulana Falzur Rehman that no political decision would be taken without taking him on board. According to the sources, the two leaders held a conversation on the interim setup as the 15th National Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on August 12. PML-N supremo assured Maulana of his commitment to keeping him informed and involved in key political decisions. (ANI)

