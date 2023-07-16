Left Menu

According to the UN weather agency, June witnessed the warmest global average temperature on record, and heatwaves have persisted into early July.

UAE: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company confirms talks on potential Borouge-Borealis merger
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 16 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) P.J.S.C. ("ADNOC") is excited to confirm that, following initial exploratory discussions, it has entered into formal negotiations with OMV AG ("OMV"), about the potential creation of a new combined petrochemicals holding entity, through the proposed merger of their respective existing shareholdings in Borouge plc ("Borouge") and Borealis AG ("Borealis"). Borouge is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX") with 54 percent owned by ADNOC, 36 percent by Borealis, and 10 percent held by retail and institutional investors. Borealis is owned 75 percent by OMV with ADNOC holding 25 percent.

ADNOC is undertaking these negotiations as majority shareholder of Borouge, and OMV as majority shareholder in Borealis, with any final decision subject to Borouge's, and other relevant parties', governance processes. The potential merger would mark the next transformative milestone in ADNOC's ongoing value creation and chemicals growth strategy, with any transaction subject to customary regulatory clearances. ADNOC will provide further material updates as and when appropriate. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

