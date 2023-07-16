India-Mongolia joint military exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant 2023’ to commence in Ulaanbaatar

An Indian Army contingent comprising 43 personnel left for Mongolia on Sunday to take part in a joint military exercise — 'Nomadic Elephant 2023' — between India and Mongolia, the Ministry of Defence stated in a release. This will be the 15th edition of the exercise between the two nations. The exercise is scheduled at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from July 17-31.

The exercise — 'Nomadic Elephant' — is an annual training event between India and Mongolia, which is conducted alternatively in the two countries, the release stated, adding that the last edition of the joint drills was held at Special Forces Training School, Bakloh, in October 2019. Soldiers of the Mongolian Armed Forces Unit 084 and Indian Army jawans from the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment will be participating in the exercise.

This exercise aims to build positive military relations, exchange best practices, and develop inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies, the release from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated, adding that the exercise will primarily focus on counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate. The scope of this exercise involves a Platoon level Field Training Exercise (FTX).

During the exercise, Indian and Mongolian troops will engage in various training activities designed to enhance their skills and capabilities. These activities include endurance training, reflex firing, room intervention, small team tactics and rock craft training. Soldiers from both sides will learn from each other's operational experience, the MoD release informed further. India and Mongolia have a shared commitment to regional security and cooperation.

Exercise 'Nomadic Elephant 2023' will be yet another significant milestone in the defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Mongolian Army, which will further foster bilateral relations between the two nations, the release added. (ANI)

