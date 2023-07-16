Left Menu

Tibetan scholar denounces CCP's authoritarian rule in Tibet

As a part of its totalitarian regime, a colonial boarding school system was established by the Chinese government in Tibet, which over a period of time, resulted in four generations of inexpensive labourers who could easily find work in Chinese cities, Bitter Winter reported.

As a part of its totalitarian regime, a colonial boarding school system was established by the Chinese government in Tibet, which over a period of time, resulted in four generations of inexpensive labourers who could easily find work in Chinese cities, Bitter Winter reported. It is the 40 years of colonial boarding schools in Tibet that are held accountable for Tibet's overall capacity and generation of labourers.

Bitter Winter is an online magazine on religious liberty and human rights in China published by CESNUR, the Center for Studies on New Religions, headquartered in Torino, Italy. Expressing his views on education as the key to controlling societies and exerting full political power in a country, Dr. Gyal Lo, a renowned Tibetan scholar, and an educational sociologist turned activist said that the Chinese government established a colonial boarding school system in Tibet as a major tool to fundamentally to weaken it as a nation.

"Since 2016, China has started keeping age 4 to 6 Tibetan kids in boarding preschools by teaching them only Chinese language and culture. Also, the contents of reading materials kids are exposed to are extremely violent. The Chinese boarding preschools in Tibet have been carrying out a psychological revolution toward a complete eradication of Tibetan culture and identity," the Tibetan Scholar said, according to Bitter Winter. The Tibetan scholar further said that it is high time for stronger alliances between international institutions to put more pressure on China and punish its genocidal policy-makers.

"This is urgently needed if we want to completely stop the cultural and racial genocidal policy of the CCP. Otherwise, it will spread to other communities, if international institutions let China continue doing what it has been doing to ethnicities,"  Bitter Winter quoted Scholar Gyal Lo as saying. CCP's crackdown is not only subjected to older people but children too under the pretext of education. The Chinese government is taking children as young as four away from their Tibetan parents in order to wipe out Tibetan identity and replace it with a Chinese identity so that there is no resistance to the Chinese occupation of Tibet in future.

Tibet under Chinese occupation has been repressed since 1949 when the People's Republic of China (PRC) was established. (ANI)

