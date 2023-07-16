Left Menu

Japan, South Korea and US hold naval joint drill after Pyongyang's missile launch

Japan, South Korea and the United States held a joint naval missile defence exricise in the Sea of Japan on Sunday after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 15:13 IST
Japan, South Korea and US hold naval joint drill after Pyongyang's missile launch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan, South Korea and the United States held a joint naval missile defence exercise in the Sea of Japan on Sunday after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), The Japan Times reported. The rare joint defence exercise was conducted in international waters as the three countries have been reinforcing security coordination amid Pyongyang's continued sabre-rattling this year, highlighted by the firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM last Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea's Navy said in a statement that Sunday's exercise, which was conducted in international waters and involved Aegis destroyers from the three countries, focused on practising detecting and tracking a computer-simulated ballistic missile target and sharing related information. Meanwhile, the Maritime Self-Defense Force said in a separate statement that the drills were "intended to vigorously promote trilateral cooperation to address regional security challenges amid the increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan."

The MSDF specifically highlighted North Korea's launch last week of an intercontinental ballistic missile-class weapon. Pyongyang on Wednesday tested its solid-fueled Hwasong-18 ICBM, which is believed to be capable of striking most, if not all, of the continental US, with the weapon spending 74 minutes in flight — a record for the country, according to The Japan Times. "This exercise served as an opportunity to enhance our military's response capabilities against ballistic missiles and improve security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan," the Yonhap news agency quoted an unidentified South Korean Navy official as saying.

Earlier, on Wednesday, North Korea fired what it said was a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile, just days after Pyongyang threatened to shoot down US military reconnaissance planes flying over nearby waters, CNN reported. The launch follows several other recent tests of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which have raised alarm among adversaries as the isolated authoritarian nation ramps up its efforts to develop weapons capable of potentially striking major US cities.

A White House statement said the launch "risks destabilizing the security situation in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023