UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea, offers condolences over flood victims

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with South Korea over the victims of the torrential rains and floods that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:33 IST
Heavy rains and flooding cause devastation in South Korea. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the South Korean Government and people, as well as the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

