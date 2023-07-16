Left Menu

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED 375,000

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 16 (ANI/WAM): The Project Finance Committee of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad) approved the financing of two projects with AED 375,000 after ensuring that they complied with the conditions and standards of Ruwad.

The approvals were given during a meeting chaired by Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Ruwad and Chairman of the Project Finance Committee, at the headquarters of Sharjah Economic Development Department, in the presence of the committee members.

Al Mahmoud stressed the importance of small and medium businesses in promoting the growth of the national economy and the prosperity of many sectors that benefit society. (ANI/WAM)

