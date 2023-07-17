Left Menu

3rd G20 finance ministers meeting: “PM Modi’s US visit enhanced strength, dynamism of US-India partnership,” says Sitharaman

Addressing a press conference after meeting with US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I look forward to furthering our bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday met in Gandhinagar on the sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency. The leaders discussed issues such as strengthening the multilateral development banks and harnessing opportunities presented by crypto assets.

Sitharaman pointed out that the recent state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States last month and his meeting with the US President enhanced the strength and dynamism of the US-India partnership. Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman said, "Our discussions highlight the commitment of India and the United States to actively further the G20 agenda. And these include addressing critical global issues such as strengthening the multilateral development banks and taking coordinated climate action facilitating consensus to intractable issues associated with rising indebtedness of low and middle-income countries and harnessing opportunities presented by crypto assets and digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion."

"I also look forward to furthering our bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy," she added. She further said that with shared democratic values, pluralism, and a strong commitment to rules-based, global order and multilateralism, India and the United States of America are actively engaged in constructive dialogues.

"These exchanges serve as a testament to the mutual commitment to nurture a robust partnership and harness the potential for progress and prosperity," the finance minister said. Speaking about the PM Modi's meeting with US President, the Finance Minister said that it enhanced the strength and dynamism of the US-India partnership.

"The historic visit paved the way for new avenues of collaboration, propelling our partnership to a greater height," Sitharaman said. "As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to achieve substantial outcomes through close engagement. By leveraging each other's expertise and resources, we actively promote economic growth, foster innovation and drive sustainable development. Our partnership will create a prosperous and equitable future, making it a catalyst for positive change worldwide," the FM said.

The third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency  is being held in Gandhinagar today and tomorrow. Sitharaman and the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das are jointly chair the meeting. (ANI)

