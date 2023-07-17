Left Menu

Argentina Defence Minister Jorge Taiana to hold talks with Rajnath Singh tomorrow

Argentina's Minister of Defence, Jorge Taiana set to hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Delhi tomorrow, Defence officials said.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:18 IST
 Argentina Minister of Defence, Jorge Taiana. (Photo: Twitter//@JorgeTaiana). Image Credit: ANI
Argentina Minister of Defence, Jorge Taiana set to hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Tuesday, defence officials said. During the meeting, the two sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen defence and cooperation between the two countries.

The South American nation had expressed interest in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas for Argentine Air Force in 2022. Earlier this June, Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, Chief of Argentine Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Isaac discussed cooperation in Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"Amb @dineshbhatia joined the @HALHQBLR delegation to meet Brig Gen Xavier Isaac, Chief of Argentine Air Force and @FuerzaAerea_Arg technical team, to discuss cooperation in #Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by HAL @makeinindia," the Indian Embassy in Argentina tweeted. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also acknowledged Argentine interest in the Tejas fighter aircraft and highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationships.

Both sides agreed to promote the exchange of visits between the Armed Forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence-related equipment. The HAL Tejas is an Indian, single-engine, delta wing, light multirole fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

Notably, India shares cordial and friendly relations with Argentina. Last year, Jaishankar visited Argentina and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Republica de la India Street. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

