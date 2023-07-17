Atleast 40 killed nationwide as South Korea batters heavy rains

At least 40 people have been killed nationwide as South Korea continues to batter heavy downpours, Yonhap news agency reported citing officials on Monday. According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, 19 people were killed in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang alone and several are missing as of now.

Fire authorities discovered 16 waterlogged vehicles in the underpass during a search operation, one more than they had initially claimed. On Saturday, a nearby river overflowed after an embankment collapsed due to rising water levels brought on by the heavy rain, flooding the Osong underground roadway in Cheongju's central city in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

As rescuers work to drain and search the flooded subway, the number of casualties could increase. According to the authorities, 10,570 people nationwide had to leave their homes because of rain damage. In addition, 628 public buildings and 317 other private properties were damaged by downpours, including 146 roads that collapsed or were washed away and 139 flooded homes, reported Yonhap.

Due to the intense rains, a total of 28,607 homes across the country were left without electricity. Additionally, as of Monday morning, heavy rain warnings were in effect for the southern regions, Jeju Island, and the Chungcheong provinces. (ANI)

