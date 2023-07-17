Left Menu

Atleast 40 killed nationwide as South Korea batters heavy rains

At least 40 people have been killed nationwide as South Korea continues to batter heavy downpours, Yonhap news agency reported citing officials on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:38 IST
Atleast 40 killed nationwide as South Korea batters heavy rains
Heavy rains and flooding cause devastation in South Korea. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

At least 40 people have been killed nationwide as South Korea continues to batter heavy downpours, Yonhap news agency reported citing officials on Monday. According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, 19 people were killed in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang alone and several are missing as of now.

Fire authorities discovered 16 waterlogged vehicles in the underpass during a search operation, one more than they had initially claimed. On Saturday, a nearby river overflowed after an embankment collapsed due to rising water levels brought on by the heavy rain, flooding the Osong underground roadway in Cheongju's central city in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

As rescuers work to drain and search the flooded subway, the number of casualties could increase. According to the authorities, 10,570 people nationwide had to leave their homes because of rain damage. In addition, 628 public buildings and 317 other private properties were damaged by downpours, including 146 roads that collapsed or were washed away and 139 flooded homes, reported Yonhap.

Due to the intense rains, a total of 28,607 homes across the country were left without electricity. Additionally, as of Monday morning, heavy rain warnings were in effect for the southern regions, Jeju Island, and the Chungcheong provinces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023