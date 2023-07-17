Left Menu

Six killed, 17 wounded in bus accident in Gilgit Baltistan's Diamer

Six people have been killed and at least 17 are injured in a bus accident that took place in the Diamer district of Gilgit Baltistan, Dawn reported on Monday.

Six people have been killed and at least 17 are injured in a bus accident that took place in the Diamer district of Gilgit Baltistan, Dawn reported on Monday. The accident occured on Monday after the bus fell into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway in the Thalichi area in Gilgit Baltistan's Diamer.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper that was launched in 1941. Local residents assisted with rescue operations, and the injured were sent to a nearby hospital, according to the Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Ayaz SSP. He added that there were a total of 18 passengers on the bus.

He went on to say that the bus was on its way to Gilgit from Lahore, as per Dawn. Five tourists were killed and 13 were injured earlier this month as well in two accidents in Gilgit Baltistan's Hunza when a van slid into a gorge and another crashed into a mountain.

Last month, eight people were killed and 17 others were injured when a vehicle travelling from Upper Dir to Chitral crashed into a ravine. In the same month, nine people were murdered and 18 were injured when a roller coaster crashed into a ravine in PoK. Roads in poor condition, insufficient safety measures, and irresponsible driving all contribute to PoK's poor road safety record.

Passenger buses are usually overcrowded, and seatbelts are either rarely or never worn, resulting in high fatality rates from single-vehicle accidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

