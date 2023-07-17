Left Menu

Israel moving forward with more natural gas exploration

During the coming weeks, the professionals in the Natural Resources Administration at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will examine the compliance of the proposals with the professional and economic threshold conditions, as well as examine the submitted work plans.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:56 IST
Israel moving forward with more natural gas exploration
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 17 (ANI/TPS): In the competitive procedure that has now closed at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, 4 groups, consisting of 9 different companies, of which 5 are new companies, submitted 6 proposals for obtaining licenses in the areas proposed as part of the fourth competitive procedure of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for obtaining licenses to search for natural gas in Israel's economic waters. During the coming weeks, the professionals in the Natural Resources Administration at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will examine the compliance of the proposals with the professional and economic threshold conditions, as well as examine the submitted work plans.

After that, the results will be forwarded for the petroleum council's recommendation and a final decision by the petroleum affairs commissioner in the ministry. The purpose of the procedure is to enable the discovery of additional natural gas reserves in the economic waters of the State of Israel. The scope of the proposals and the diversity of the bidders will lead to new companies searching for natural gas in Israel's economic waters, and as natural gas is found, the certainty of energy supply to the Israeli economy will increase, competition will expand and the state's revenues will increase.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, MK Israel Katz: "We are a land of milk, honey and natural gas – and the tremendous success of the fourth procedure indicates that the State of Israel stands at the forefront of the global energy economy. Energy is power, and the revenues generated for the local economy will be reinvested for the benefit of all citizens Israel." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023