Cycling legend explores Israel national trail

Jerusalem [Israel], July 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel-Premier Tech team member Chris Froome recently embarked on a two-day cycling adventure on the Israel National Trail, exploring the Jewish state's diverse topography. A video of his journey titled "Israel: An Epic Journey" and accompanied by retired Israel-Premier cyclist Tech Guy Niv and Israel Premier Tech women's team member Jasmine Kernen has been released to promote Israel at the Tour de France competition currently underway and around the world.

Indeed, Israel's cycling team competing in the 2023 Tour de France is sporting a special jersey inspired by the Israel National Trail. "The last 48 hours for me in Israel have been such an eye-opener. Just how diverse the country is in nature, in culture, it's really just been such an energizing experience," Froome said in a statement. "It's been incredible for me to just been able to feel like a kid again: mountain biking, floating on the Dead Sea eating watermelon and having a beer, just really switching off."

The 38-year-old Kenyan-British professional has won seven Grand Tours: four editions of the Tour de France, one Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España twice. Only three men have won more. "Given the recent atmosphere in the country, I believe that now is the perfect time to showcase the captivating beauty of Israel to the world and remind ourselves of the remarkable land that we all cherish and adore," Canadian-Israeli philanthropist and Israel-Premier Tech co-owner Sylvan Adams added.

"Chris's personal voyage of discovery in Israel, when seen by the hundreds of millions of Tour viewers, will surely whet the appetite of new tourists to our country. They will discover, as Chris did, the exotic wonders, adventures and utter enjoyment that a trip to Israel entails," Adams said. An avid cyclist and sports enthusiast, Adams is organizing a season-ending international cycling race that will be held in Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates next year, in a major sports event celebrating peace and the Abraham Accords.

The event, which is being dubbed the "peace race," is slated to take place in October 2024 and will be divided into three stages between the countries beginning in Israel. Seeking to boost Israel's image in the world, Adams brought Lionel Messi and the Argentine national soccer team for an exhibition game, Madonna to the Eurovision Song Contest finals, and the French Super Cup, all in Tel Aviv.

Adams was also responsible for organizing Israel's hosting of the first three stages of the largest sporting event to ever touch down on Israel's shores, the first three stages of the 21-stage 2018 Giro d'Italia Grand Tour road cycling race. (ANI/TPS)

