Left Menu

Pakistan: Manghopir police registers 14 FIRs in crackdown against water theft in Karachi

“The noose is being tightened around water thieves.” He added that 26 illegal hydrants have been demolished during an operation in Manghopir and its surrounding areas.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:37 IST
Pakistan: Manghopir police registers 14 FIRs in crackdown against water theft in Karachi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Manghopir police has registered 14 first information reports (FIRs) as part of a crackdown against water theft in Karachi, according to a statement from Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Sunday, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The mayor said: "The noose is being tightened around water thieves." He added that 26 illegal hydrants have been demolished during an operation in Manghopir and its surrounding areas. Wahab said: "Fourteen cases were filed against various water thieves, and arrests are also being made."

He said that over 60 illegal hydrants were demolished in the last three days, adding that the action would lead to improvement in the city's water distribution. The FIRs were registered against different suspects under Sections 14 (servant of the state), 34 (common intention) and 430 (mischief by injury to works of irrigation or by wrongfully diverting water) of the Pakistan Penal Code for stealing water from pipelines, turning them into hydrants and selling to residents through water tankers in localities within Manghopir police station's limits, according to Dawn.

The complaints were lodged by various officials, mainly sub-engineers of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting, presided over by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muham­mad Sohail Rajput was held last month. During the meeting, it was decided to take stringent measures against water theft, encroachments and illegal occupation of land in Karachi.

The chief secretary while addressing the meeting said that a strong operation would be carried out against encroachments and water theft in the city. "An operation will be conducted against illegal hydrants in the East and West districts of the city," he had said, warning that strict action would be taken against the station house officers concerned if illegal hydrants were reactivated, as per Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023