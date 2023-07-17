Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression in wide areas: Greek Envoy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 17 (ANI/WAM): The annual Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi serves as a crucial platform for fostering international media collaboration and knowledge exchange, showing the importance that the UAE attaches to creating platforms of expression in a wide area of fields, a top Greek diplomat told the Emirates News Agency, WAM. Antonis Alexandridis, the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic of Greece, made these comments as preparations are underway for the second edition of the Global Media Congress that will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with WAM, the prominent international conference-cum-exhibition in the media sector will take place from 14th to 16th November 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. GMC to help enhance bilateral ties. The Greek ambassador said the GMC would also play an important role in enhancing the bilateral ties between Greece and the UAE.

"The Global Media Congress presents an excellent opportunity to further enhance the existing strategic bilateral cooperation between the two countries and greatly enhance the media sector cooperation between Greece and the UAE." He added, "For Greek media outlets, the congress can facilitate meaningful connections, encourage collaboration, and pave the way for future partnerships in an area unexplored so far with great potential for both countries."

The relations between Greece and the UAE in the media sector will help create a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other's cultures, the envoy emphasised. "Cooperation between media sectors in Greece and the UAE can greatly enhance bilateral relations by promoting cultural understanding, facilitating information exchange, and fostering mutual respect," Alexandridis noted.

"By sharing best practices, exchanging content, and facilitating joint projects, media institutions can foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other's cultures, thereby strengthening the bonds between our nations," the envoy emphasised. The first edition of the GMC was held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022, under the theme "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry".

The global event with an exhibition, and more than 30 debates and workshops featuring over 162 globally renowned speakers, attracted over 13,656 visitors. The event had the participation of more than 192 media establishments from 42 countries and over 1,200 media experts and specialists, and influencers from six continents across the globe. (ANI/WAM)

